Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Bizarre moment Robert Jenrick forgets where Liverpool is
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Bizarre moment Robert Jenrick forgets where Liverpool is
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
6 days ago
)
The minister was discussing the latest coronavirus restrictions for Merseyside when he made the gaffe.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Mike Pence
Kamala Harris
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Vice President of the United States
Democratic Party
YouTube
White House
Supreme Court of the United States
Joe Biden
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Harris
Vice Presidential Debate
Kamala
Morgan Wallen
The Fly
Pence Debate
WORTH WATCHING
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris square off in civil debate
Peaceful transfer of power? Pence says 'we are going to win'
U.S. virus response 'greatest failure' in history -Harris
Pro-presidential parties dominate Kyrgyzstan parliamentary vote