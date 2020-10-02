Global  
 

BBC bosses refuse to condemn homophobic, racist quotes from Charles Moore, the man Boris Johnson wants to take over

PinkNews Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
BBC bosses were challenged in parliament on the extreme racist and homophobic views of Charles Moore, Boris Johnson’s top contender to be next BBC chairman. Moore, an ex-Telegraph editor and former boss of the prime minister, is reported to be Johnson’s first choice to take on the top media role despite voicing...
