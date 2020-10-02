|
Sam Burgess steps down from South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching role amid investigation
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Former England captain Sam Burgess steps down as South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach while police investigate allegations against him.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sam Burgess English rugby league and rugby union footballer
Burgess stands down amid police investigation into drug use and domestic violenceFormer England captain Sam Burgess steps down as South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach while police investigate allegations against him.
BBC News
South Sydney Rabbitohs Australian rugby league football club
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this