Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sam Burgess steps down from South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching role amid investigation

BBC News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Former England captain Sam Burgess steps down as South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach while police investigate allegations against him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sam Burgess Sam Burgess English rugby league and rugby union footballer

Burgess stands down amid police investigation into drug use and domestic violence

 Former England captain Sam Burgess steps down as South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach while police investigate allegations against him.
BBC News

South Sydney Rabbitohs South Sydney Rabbitohs Australian rugby league football club

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Sam Burgess steps down from South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching role amid investigation

 Former England captain Sam Burgess steps down as South Sydney Rabbitohs assistant coach while police investigate allegations against him.
BBC News


Tweets about this