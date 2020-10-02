Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Strictly star HRVY encourages people to wear masks after positive Covid-19 test

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
HRVY has urged people to wear masks after revealing he has tested positive for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: COVID-19 Spike In Orthodox Jewish NYC Neighborhoods Prompts Mask Crackdown

COVID-19 Spike In Orthodox Jewish NYC Neighborhoods Prompts Mask Crackdown 00:35

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he was cracking down on a few Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods following a spike in COVID-19 infections. According to HuffPost, city officials will start issuing fines in those areas to people who refuse to wear masks. Hundreds of outreach workers and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK coronavirus cases rising - why are deaths still low? [Video]

UK coronavirus cases rising - why are deaths still low?

The UK may be in the midst of a second coronavirus wave, with the number of confirmed daily cases exceeding the so-called peak of the first outbreak. A further 5,693 people tested positive for the..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 02:20Published
Coronavirus in Nevada [Video]

Coronavirus in Nevada

More than 78,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Nevada since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state health department. More than 1,500 people have died. The..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
China: 3,245 test positive for a bacterial disease that can leave men infertile | Oneindia News [Video]

China: 3,245 test positive for a bacterial disease that can leave men infertile | Oneindia News

While the rest of the world is battling the Coronavirus Pandemic which was first reported in China's wuhan last year December, there is another outbreak unleashing horror in China as Several thousand..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published

Tweets about this