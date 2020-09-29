George Clooney joins BFI London Film Festival line-up Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

George Clooney has joined the line-up of the BFI London Film Festival. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Published 3 days ago 'LFF Expanded' Trailer 01:22 LFF Expanded Trailer - In 2020 the BFI London Film Festival introduces a new strand, LFF Expanded, presenting the world of bold creative innovators across XR and immersive art. Step into a new dimension of storytelling 7-18 October 2020. You Might Like

Tweets about this

