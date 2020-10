Petrol station tycoons to take control of Asda in £6.8bn deal Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The billionaire brothers behind petrol forecourt firm EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital have won the £6.8 billion takeover battle for supermarket giant Asda. 👓 View full article

