|
|
|
David Raya: Brentford goalkeeper signs new four-year contract
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Brentford goalkeeper David Raya signs a new four-year contract with the Championship club.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Aubameyang signs new Arsenal deal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's long-running contract saga has come to a close,with the Arsenal captain making the commitment to stay at the London club. The31-year-old has signed a three-year contract,..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
|
Tweets about this
|