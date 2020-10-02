Global  
 

David Raya: Brentford goalkeeper signs new four-year contract

BBC Local News Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Brentford goalkeeper David Raya signs a new four-year contract with the Championship club.
