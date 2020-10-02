Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Belfast-born 'master poet' Derek Mahon dies aged 78
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Belfast-born 'master poet' Derek Mahon dies aged 78
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
33 minutes ago
)
The Belfast-born poet Derek Mahon has died after a short illness.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
Amazon
Google
Melania Trump
Facebook
Democratic Party
Republican Party
California
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Melania
First Lady
Trump Tests Positive
Broncos
White House
WORTH WATCHING
President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus
Testing positive for Covid-19 undermines Trump's message on virus, says expert
'The Boys,' 'Mulan' Make Streaming Top 10 | THR News
Everything Google Announced Wednesday