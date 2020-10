You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340



A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:36 Published 3 days ago MND sufferer breaks wheelchair speed record



Jason Liversidge, who is now 95% paralysed with motor neurone disease (MND),has set a UK time trial record of 59.064 mph in an electric wheelchair in apractice session for an attempt on the 62mph.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:28 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this