UK coronavirus R rate rises to 1.6 as rate of new Covid-19 cases soars

Tamworth Herald Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
UK coronavirus R rate rises to 1.6 as rate of new Covid-19 cases soarsThe number of new coronavirus cases is also increasing by as high as nine per cent every day, the data reveals.
