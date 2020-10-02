Celtic given 'most playable' Europa League tag by Sparta Prague boss

Global  
 

Daily Record Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Celtic given 'most playable' Europa League tag by Sparta Prague bossThe Sparta gaffer reckons the Hoops are a shade below Lille and AC Milan.
