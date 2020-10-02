Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Z-Cars actor Frank Windsor dies aged 92
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Z-Cars actor Frank Windsor dies aged 92
Friday, 2 October 2020 (
3 hours ago
)
Actor Frank Windsor, best know his role in 60s police drama Z-Cars, has died at the age of 92.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Joe Biden
California
Amazon
Melania Trump
Democratic Party
Hope Hicks
Boris Johnson
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
President Trump
First Lady
Melania
Trump Tests Positive
White House
WORTH WATCHING
Ivanka And Jared Test Negative After Many Trump Insiders Test Positive
World leaders wish Trumps well
Israel and UAE quick to pursue economic ties
'The Boys,' 'Mulan' Make Streaming Top 10 | THR News