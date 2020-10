You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Aberdeen 3/5 to beat St. Mirren in Friday’s Scottish Premiership showdown Competition: Scottish Premiership Market: Aberdeen win Odds: 3/5Β @ 888sport Making a much-welcomed return to winning ways last weekend, Aberdeen will welcome a...

SoccerNews.com 1 day ago



Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Celtic, Aberdeen, Motherwell, St Mirren, Dundee Utd, Dunfermline SPFL clubs are warned fans could be locked out all season, while Motherwell youngster has his pick of top English sides.

BBC News 1 week ago





Tweets about this