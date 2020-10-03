Global  
 

The Third Day: Essex island ideal location for eerie drama

BBC News Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
The Third Day, starring Jude Law and Naomie Harris, is set on Osea Island off the Essex coast.
Boy has first ever haircut to make into wigs for children with cancer [Video]

Boy has first ever haircut to make into wigs for children with cancer

A nine-year-old boy who had never previously had a haircut has had his longlocks chopped off to be made into wigs for children with cancer. ReillyStancombe, of Little Clacton in Essex, was inspired to grow his hair long byfootballer Gareth Bale.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Jude Law confirms he's a dad for sixth time [Video]

Jude Law confirms he's a dad for sixth time

Jude Law has confirmed the birth of his sixth child as he let slip the baby news during a chat on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

The Third Day [Video]

The Third Day

The Third Day Promo trailer HD - A Sky original - on HBO - Plot synopsis: Told over the first three episodes, “Summer” stars Jude Law (HBO’s “The New Pope”) as Sam, a man who is drawn to a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:40Published
'The Third Day' [Video]

'The Third Day'

Jude Law, Naomie Harris and Katherine Waterston star in the six-episode HBO psychological thriller "The Third Day". Screening as part of TIFF's Primetime programme, the series will tell interconnected..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:04Published
The Third Day - HBO [Video]

The Third Day - HBO

The Third Day Trailer - Plot synopsis: Created by Dennis Kelly and Felix Barrett, The Third Day is told over the first three episodes. “Summer” follows Sam, a man drawn to a mysterious Island off..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:15Published

