The Third Day: Essex island ideal location for eerie drama

Boy has first ever haircut to make into wigs for children with cancer



A nine-year-old boy who had never previously had a haircut has had his longlocks chopped off to be made into wigs for children with cancer. ReillyStancombe, of Little Clacton in Essex, was inspired to grow his hair long byfootballer Gareth Bale.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970