Leicester launches lockdown gift card to encourage people to shop local

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus in England: Areas with most new cases per 100,000 people



Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Numbers are falling in theareas recording the highest rates, including Oldham. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on August 25, 2020 Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people



Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Oldham, Pendle and Rochdaleare among the places recording a rise. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this