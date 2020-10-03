Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leicester launches lockdown gift card to encourage people to shop local

Leicester Mercury Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Leicester launches lockdown gift card to encourage people to shop localIt can be used at shops including John Lewis, Boots, WH Smith, Hotel Chocolat, Ernest Jones, Flying Tiger, Pandora, and Marks & Spencer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in England: Areas with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus in England: Areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Numbers are falling in theareas recording the highest rates, including Oldham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people [Video]

Coronavirus: England areas with most new cases per 100,000 people

Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases ofCovid-19, showing the top five local authorities. Oldham, Pendle and Rochdaleare among the places recording a rise.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this