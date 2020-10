You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More migrant crossings amid Government promise of new action



More migrants have been found by the UK's Border Force amid news theGovernment intends to introduce a new plan to stem the surge in Channelcrossings. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35 Published on August 12, 2020 Government promises new action plan to tackle migrant crossings



The immigration minister has promised a β€œnew, comprehensive action plan” tostem the latest surge in migrant Channel crossings after talks with Frenchofficials. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on August 11, 2020 Migrants attempt dangerous crossing in the English Channel



The UK and France are holding talks amid a series of migrant crossings overthe English Channel. Boris Johnson has suggested the Government will seek toreview the legal framework by which new arrivals.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38 Published on August 11, 2020

Related news from verified sources Stoke-on-Trent MP raises concerns over English Channel migrant crossings Jack Brereton, MP for Stoke-on-Trent South, raised the issue in the House of Commons

The Sentinel Stoke 2 days ago





Tweets about this