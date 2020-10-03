Halloween 2020 things to do around Birmingham

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Celebrating Halloween safely and other things you can do to be festive



Celebrating Halloween safely and other things you can do to be festive Credit: WTHI Published 3 days ago Halloween Activities Considered High, Moderate and Low Risk According To the CDC



The way we celebrate every holiday this year changed and Halloween is no different. The CDC just released its COVID-19 Halloween guidelines and determined that traditional trick-or-treating is a.. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:00 Published 2 weeks ago New Innovative Ways to Scare People This Halloween in a COVID-19 World



There’s probably nothing scarier than the sheer notion that we’ve made it to Halloween still at risk of COVID-19, which means many popular Halloween events have gotten the 2020 treatmentent:.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 01:26 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this