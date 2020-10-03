Global  
 

Halloween 2020 things to do around Birmingham

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Halloween 2020 things to do around BirminghamHalloween and October half-term fun at Cadbury World, Drayton Manor, Alton Towers, West Midland Safari, Hatton Country World, Severn Valley Railway and more.
 If you are looking to get a jump-start on your Halloween celebrations, Asylum and Hotel Fear will open tomorrow. The attraction is located in the parking lot outside the Meadows Mall.

The way we celebrate every holiday this year changed and Halloween is no different. The CDC just released its COVID-19 Halloween guidelines and determined that traditional trick-or-treating is a..

There’s probably nothing scarier than the sheer notion that we’ve made it to Halloween still at risk of COVID-19, which means many popular Halloween events have gotten the 2020 treatmentent:..

