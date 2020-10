Tories to announce new HQ in Leeds following ‘blue wall’ election success Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Tories will open a new headquarters in Leeds in a bid to deliver for the “blue wall” areas that voted for Boris Johnson at the last election, the party’s virtual conference will be told. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Facebook To Limit Election Ads



Business Insider reports that Facebook will prohibit new political ads from running in the week leading up to Election Day. Facebook announced a two-pronged approach ahead of the upcoming presidential.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published on September 7, 2020

Tweets about this