You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Local lockdowns at 'tipping point' says mayor of Greater Manchester



The Labour Leader Keir Starmer holds an online summit with local Labourleaders from across the UK to discuss the fight against coronavirus. GreaterManchester’s mayor Andy Burnham described the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 2 days ago City workers react to a possible London lockdown



Workers in the City of London today gave their verdict on the possibility of a lockdown in the capital. Mayor Sadiq Khan will meet with local London council leaders today to discuss possible new.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:41 Published 2 weeks ago Hundreds protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions in Madrid



Hundreds took to the streets of the Spanish capital on Sunday (September 20) to protest against local lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions. The protest comes after Madrid regional government chief.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 06:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this