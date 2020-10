Sue Perkins left in tears after vile homophobic attack on London’s Hampstead Heath Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sue Perkins has revealed that she was recently left in tears by a man who hurled homophobic abuse at her on London’s Hampstead Heath. The former Great British Bake Off host and all-round national treasure recalled the frightening moment during an appearance on the Homo Sapiens podcast. “I did have my first... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this