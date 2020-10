You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Freak hail and thunder storms bring summer to an abrupt end in Yorkshire - leaving the streets under a white blanket



Freak hail and thunder storms have brought summer to an abrupt end in Yorkshire - leaving the streets under a white blanket.Stunning images and video captured the thunderstorm and the aftermath, which.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:10 Published 2 weeks ago Terrifying sink hole forms in South Korea after 'water pipe bursts'



Footage shows a large sinkhole that formed after a road collapsed in Guri, South Korea on August 26. The 10-metre wide hole appeared in front of an apartment block in the city, sparking panic among.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published on August 27, 2020

Tweets about this