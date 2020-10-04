Global  
 

New Top Gear series filmed during pandemic to make debut on BBC One

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris will make their BBC One debut on Sunday as the new series of Top Gear begins.
Don't miss Alton Towers on the news series of Top Gear on BBC One tonight

Don't miss Alton Towers on the news series of Top Gear on BBC One tonight Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris will be testing out new electric cars
The Sentinel Stoke


