West Ham United are set to face Leicester City on Sunday and could welcome Issa Diop back into the starting line-up following his coronavirus scare.

West Ham suffer blow in James Tarkowski race as Leicester City submit fresh bid James Tarkowski has been strongly linked with a move to West Ham in the summer transfer window, but Leicester City are hopeful of negotiating with Burnley for...

Football.london 1 week ago Also reported by • Shoot