Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Proud Boys hashtag gets hijacked by LGBT+ community to drown out the racism with queer love

PinkNews Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
The Proud Boys hashtag has been reclaimed by the LGBT+ community to drown out the racism and flood the internet with images of beautiful, queer love. The far-right ‘white supremacist’ group gained an unfortunate publicity boost earlier this week when Donald Trump refused to denounce them on the debate stage...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment [Video]

The Proud Boys Use Trump's Words For Recruitment

The far-right Proud Boys group has launched a recruitment drive following President Donald Trump's comments during the first presidential debate. President Trump was asked to condemn violence and..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Canadian Armed Forces Trolled The Proud Boys In The Best Way

 A hashtag used by the far-right hate group Proud Boys has been hijacked by the LGBT+ community.
Upworthy


Tweets about this