Aaron Rai wins play-off with Tommy Fleetwood to seal Scottish Open success Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

England’s Aaron Rai won his second European Tour title in dramatic fashion by beating compatriot Tommy Fleetwood in a play-off in the £5.4million ASI Scottish Open. 👓 View full article

Samuel Messam What a finish from a young man that demonstrates humility, professionalism and a great work ethic!! Great win, and… https://t.co/PcNSlBEHcs