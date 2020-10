UK coronavirus cases skyrockets by 23,000 after PHE counting error Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

For example, 4,786 cases which were due to be reported on October 2 were not included in the daily total on the dashboard that day, when the figure was given as 6,968. For example, 4,786 cases which were due to be reported on October 2 were not included in the daily total on the dashboard that day, when the figure was given as 6,968. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Explains The Huge Increase In Reported COVID-19 Cases



"Once again we have a high number of cases coming in, this time from June, due to a coding error in the State's electronic laboratory reporting system," Judge Jenkins said. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:11 Published on August 17, 2020

Tweets about this