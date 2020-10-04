Global  
 

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in UK passes 500,000

Belfast Telegraph Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
The total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has now passed 500,000, as it emerged that thousands of cases were not included in daily reports due to a technical issue with the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.
News video: Covid-19: India records 81,484 Covid cases in 24 hours, death toll at 99,773|Oneindia News

Covid-19: India records 81,484 Covid cases in 24 hours, death toll at 99,773|Oneindia News 01:08

 India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.The total number of coronavirus deaths in India inched closer to the one lakh-mark with 1,095 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, total death toll at 99,773. With a daily single day spike of 81,484 new...

