Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in UK passes 500,000
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () The total number of lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK has now passed 500,000, as it emerged that thousands of cases were not included in daily reports due to a technical issue with the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.
India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.The total number of coronavirus deaths in India inched closer to the one lakh-mark with 1,095 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, total death toll at 99,773. With a daily single day spike of 81,484 new...
As many as 191 police personnel have been tested positive for COVID-19, taking total cases to 22,460 in the force, Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. The total... Mid-Day Also reported by •CTV News •PRAVDA •MENAFN.com