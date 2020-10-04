Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in UK passes 500,000

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 3 days ago Covid-19: India records 81,484 Covid cases in 24 hours, death toll at 99,773|Oneindia News 01:08 India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.The total number of coronavirus deaths in India inched closer to the one lakh-mark with 1,095 new fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, total death toll at 99,773. With a daily single day spike of 81,484 new...