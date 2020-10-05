Samantha Morton sorry after threat to kill girl when she was 14 Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

The Walking Dead actress endured a difficult childhood and spent much of her upbringing in care. The Walking Dead actress endured a difficult childhood and spent much of her upbringing in care. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

