You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sturgeon calls SNP's Margaret Ferrier 'Margaret Covid' again



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accidentally referred to the SNP politician at the centre of a Covid scandal as 'Margaret Covid', for the second time. Ms Sturgeon initially made the mistake.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:17 Published 1 week ago Commons Speaker left angered by Margaret Ferrier's actions



House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has expressed his anger at Margaret Ferrier’s actions after she broke Covid-19 rules. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:42 Published 1 week ago Nicola Sturgeon: I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit



SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to MargaretFerrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules bytravelling between Glasgow and Westminster having.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this