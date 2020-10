What fines could I face if I break any lockdown rules in England? Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

People who break coronavirus lockdown rules in England could face fines of up to £10,000. 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources People in England face £10,000 fines for not self-isolating



On 28 September, new rules make self-isolating a legal requirement in England. Anyone who tests positive for coronavirus or has symptoms must quarantine for 10 days, while members of their household or.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 00:50 Published 2 weeks ago

