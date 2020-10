Laurence Fox calls queer men ‘paedophiles’ amid furious rant over shopping at Sainsbury’s Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Former actor and aspiring politician Laurence Fox took to Twitter Sunday (4 October) to call two queer men “paedophiles” in a bizarre rant about Sainsbury’s supermarket. The furious series of tweets began with Laurence Fox reacting to announcement by Sainsbury’s that it would be celebrating Black... 👓 View full article

Tweets about this Lillie RT @PinkNews: Laurence Fox calls***men 'paedophiles' amid furious rant over shopping at Sainsbury's https://t.co/QAqZaD6LLf 22 minutes ago PinkNews Laurence Fox calls***men 'paedophiles' amid furious rant over shopping at Sainsbury's https://t.co/QAqZaD6LLf 44 minutes ago