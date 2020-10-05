Global  
 

Top Trump aide and Donald Jr’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle accused of sexually harassing young female assistant

PinkNews Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr’s girlfriend and a Trump 2020 campaign official, reportedly left her job at Fox News after she was accused of sexually harassing a young female assistant. A former Fox News host and Donald Trump’s campaign finance chair, Guilfoyle has been travelling around the US to rally...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Kimberly Guilfoyle Sexual Harassment Allegation

Kimberly Guilfoyle Sexual Harassment Allegation 00:32

 OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Kimberly Guilfoyle, President Donald Trump's top fundraiser, is accused of sexually harassing her personal assistant at Fox News. In a report for The New Yorker, journalist Jane Mayer reveals that Guilfoyle's former assistant filed a 42-page complaint against...

