Joe Rodon: Swansea City expect Tottenham Hotspur bid Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Swansea City are expecting an offer from Tottenham Hotspur for Wales defender Joe Rodon. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Swans Blog Joe Rodon: Swansea City expect Tottenham Hotspur bid https://t.co/lYCHGHYhrR #Swans 21 minutes ago Joel Ish Joe Rodon: Swansea City expect Tottenham Hotspur bid https://t.co/rA4iEtMMwF 27 minutes ago