|
|
|
Alex Telles: Manchester United sign Brazil left-back from Porto
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
'Cavani, Telles deals don't excite me' 02:37
Manchester United fan Flex from The United Stand says he is 'not that excited' about the club potentially completing deals for Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on Deadline Day.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Manchester United complete Telles signing
James Cooper reports from Old Trafford as Manchester United complete the Deadline Day signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:00Published
|
'Classy Telles good buy for Man Utd'
Alex Telles is classy and experienced and will be a good buy for Manchester United, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28Published
|
Cavani, Telles are having medicals
Sky Sports News' James Cooper has the latest as Manchester United close in on the signings on Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles, and reveals they would like to bring in three or four players in total..
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:33Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|