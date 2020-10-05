Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alex Telles: Manchester United sign Brazil left-back from Porto

BBC Local News Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Cavani, Telles deals don't excite me'

'Cavani, Telles deals don't excite me' 02:37

 Manchester United fan Flex from The United Stand says he is 'not that excited' about the club potentially completing deals for Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles on Deadline Day.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Manchester United complete Telles signing [Video]

Manchester United complete Telles signing

James Cooper reports from Old Trafford as Manchester United complete the Deadline Day signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:00Published
'Classy Telles good buy for Man Utd' [Video]

'Classy Telles good buy for Man Utd'

Alex Telles is classy and experienced and will be a good buy for Manchester United, according to South American football expert Tim Vickery.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published
Cavani, Telles are having medicals [Video]

Cavani, Telles are having medicals

Sky Sports News' James Cooper has the latest as Manchester United close in on the signings on Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles, and reveals they would like to bring in three or four players in total..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Man Utd sign Brazil left-back Telles on four-year deal

 Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles on a four-year deal from Porto, with the option of a further year.
BBC News

Alex Telles: Manchester United complete £18m signing of former Chelsea transfer target who Roberto Carlos loves from Porto

 Manchester United have strengthened their defence with the £18million signing of Porto left-back Alex Telles. One day after conceding six times to Tottenham,...
talkSPORT

Man Utd in advanced discussions over Porto left-back Telles

 Manchester United are in advanced discussions with Porto as they try to sign Brazil full-back Alex Telles.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportIndian ExpressNews24Belfast TelegraphtalkSPORT

Tweets about this

Segun_John_

Segun John RT @FabrizioRomano: Alex Telles is a new Manchester United player. Contract signed until June 2024 + option until June 2025 and announcemen… 5 seconds ago

salman__o8

salman_o8 RT @Millar_Colin: Since joining FC Porto in 2016, Alex Telles has scored 23 goals and directly assisted 46 goals. Since joining Mancheste… 9 seconds ago

k_pepra

makaveli RT @brfootball: BREAKING: Manchester United sign Brazil left-back Alex Telles from Porto 🇧🇷 More free-kick options. ✨ https://t.co/Hd6GwPD… 10 seconds ago

5h4d0wn3t

Shadow RT @UnitedStandMUFC: Alex Telles: “Playing in the Premier League has always been a dream for me. And, as I said before, I want to give my a… 12 seconds ago

svolamide007

Name cannot be blank RT @SkySportsNews: BREAKING: Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Alex Telles. | #DeadlineDay 12 seconds ago

stillmeaww

𝑀𝑢ℎ𝑎𝑚𝑎𝑑 RT @brfootball: New Manchester United signing Alex Telles can hit them ☄️ (🎥 @ligaportugal & @vsports_pt) https://t.co/DA8K8cwuYR 15 seconds ago

sayedsalazaar

سالازار RT @utdreport: Alex Telles will be the eighth Brazilian to represent Manchester United in the club’s 140-year history 🇧🇷 https://t.co/3JytE… 20 seconds ago

BigPesaKenya

BigPesa Kenya BREAKING: Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Alex Telles. #DeadlineDay #games #football #CSweek2020… https://t.co/cznTEZrKyB 26 seconds ago