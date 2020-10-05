Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump’s gay niece, Mary Trump, reveals president sees illness as ‘an unforgivable weakness’

PinkNews Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, has explained why, in her opinion, the president has responded so erratically to his coronavirus diagnosis and to the pandemic at large. The president and his doctors have repeatedly sought to play down his condition after being admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit

Donald Trump posts video message before hospital visit 00:18

 US President Donald Trump has posted a message thanking people for supportafter his coronavirus diagnosis before he attends hospital. In a video postedon Twitter, Mr Trump said he was going to Walter Reed Medical Centre, adding:“I think I’m doing very well but we’re going to make sure things...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump supporters block traffic at Trump Tower Manhattan for COVID-stricken President [Video]

Trump supporters block traffic at Trump Tower Manhattan for COVID-stricken President

More than 100 vehicles of Trump supporters gathered outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York Sunday morning, October 4 to show support for the president who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine [Video]

President Trump receives backlash for political-drive by during quarantine

This morning - questions over president trump's impromptu visit with supporters after he briefly left the hospital while he was still being treated for covid-19. Now, the Walter Reed attending..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:31Published
Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday [Video]

Doctors: President Trump Could Be Released From Hospital On Monday

On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday. Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published

Related news from verified sources

Mary Trump Says Trump Family Saw Illness As 'Unforgivable Weakness'

 Mary Trump, the president's niece, says illness was seen as "unacceptable" by Donald Trump and his father, Fred Trump. President Trump has been diagnosed with...
NPR

Trump's niece, Mary, says the 'horrible' COVID-19 situation in the US is due to how the president sees illness as 'a display of unforgivable weakness'

 Mary Trump, an outspoken critic of her uncle Donald Trump, made the remarks to NPR's "All Things Considered" after the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.
Business Insider


Tweets about this