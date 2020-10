You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources SNP MP Margaret Ferrier 'very sorry' for attending Commons before positive Covid-19 test result



SNP MP Margaret Ferrier delivered a four-minute speech to the Commons chamberon Monday after experiencing Covid-19 symptoms. She has been criticised aftertesting positive for the virus the same night.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Scotland's papers: 'Covidiot' MP condemned after 'Trip of Shame' Margaret Ferrier's decision to travel to and from London with virus symptoms dominates Scotland's newspapers.

BBC News 4 days ago





Tweets about this