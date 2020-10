You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources How does data blunder affect battle against Covid-19?



An IT blunder has led to delays in efforts to reach thousands of people incontact with others who tested positive for Covid-19. Over the weekend thereseemed to be what looked like an extreme spike in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 14 hours ago Error caused UK to miss over 15,000 COVID cases



The UK government has promised a technical glitch in it's coronavirus testing system has been fixed, after it caused a delay in counting positive cases and transferring data to contact tracers. Adam.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 22 hours ago Overtaking China in number of COVID-19 cases, carefree Nepalese now worry about possible lockdown



The coronavirus barometer of the Himalayan nation has surged high in recent days with the number of cases reaching 86,823 on October 4. Nepal on Sunday overtook China in the number of infections which.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources An Excel error may have led England to under-report COVID-19 cases A day after the UK government announced its highest number of new coronavirus cases in England, the reason behind the drastic rise has reportedly been revealed....

engadget 20 hours ago





