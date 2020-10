You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Overtaking China in number of COVID-19 cases, carefree Nepalese now worry about possible lockdown



The coronavirus barometer of the Himalayan nation has surged high in recent days with the number of cases reaching 86,823 on October 4. Nepal on Sunday overtook China in the number of infections which.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00 Published 1 day ago India's Covid-19 tally soars past 65 lakh mark, with 75,829 new cases in 24 hours|Oneindia News



India has reached another grim milestone in its battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic, with the tally soaring the 65 lakh mark with 75,829 new coronavirus cases and 1,069 deaths reported in the last.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:48 Published 2 days ago Police officers were called to "break up a fight" between students at a "house party" at a locked-down halls of residence



This is the moment police were called to break up a fight between students at a 'house party' at a locked-down halls of residence.More than 1,500 students at Manchester Met University were asked not to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this