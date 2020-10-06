Global  
 

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tells Rosie Duffield to ‘reflect’ on her views amid transphobia row

PinkNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said this morning that Rosie Duffield, the Canterbury MP who’s been plagued by accusations of transphobia for months, should “reflect” on her comments about transgender people. Rayner is the first senior Labour politician to publicly comment on the transphobia...
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Rayner: Missed tests 'disastrous' for UK

Rayner: Missed tests 'disastrous' for UK 08:11

 Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says missing 16,000 COVID-19 test results is "disastrous" for the UK's response to the virus.

