Kazters RT @BBCScotlandNews: BREAKING: Nicola Sturgeon says new coronavirus restrictions for Scotland will not be another full lockdown https://t.c… 5 minutes ago Tyler Young RT @SkyNews: "We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis." Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturg… 11 minutes ago Mr Crow RT @BBCNews: New coronavirus restrictions for Scotland will not be another full lockdown, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says ahead of Wedn… 14 minutes ago CiaMurray9-4-Indy2. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @heraldscotland: BREAKING: The Scottish Government is NOT proposing another lockdown, "not even temporarily", says Nicola Sturgeon. Sh… 40 minutes ago DRAM Scotland She said that she's "not about to shut down the economy", but she warned that "action over and above current restri… https://t.co/b1QShy4too 45 minutes ago ST Rider RT @Glasgow_Times: BREAKING: The Scottish Government is NOT proposing another lockdown, "not even temporarily", says Nicola Sturgeon. She… 54 minutes ago