Fox host Tomi Lahren thinks Joe Biden ‘might as well carry a purse’ with his mask because wanting to live is gay, apparently

PinkNews Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Fox News host Tomi Lahren suggested Joe Biden “might as well carry a purse” for wearing a face covering during a global pandemic. Really. The Trump fanatic and Fox Nation regular took aim at Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden for wearing a mask on the campaign trail Monday (October 5), as advised by the...
