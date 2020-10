Eddie Van Halen dies aged 65 after cancer battle Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Van Halen was part of the classic Van Halen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth singing. Van Halen was part of the classic Van Halen line-up alongside his brother Alex, Michael Anthony on bass and David Lee Roth singing. 👓 View full article