Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
Full story behind plans to install social distancing cameras in Kent towns
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Full story behind plans to install social distancing cameras in Kent towns
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 (
1 week ago
)
Kent County Council’s highways director has confirmed the scheme is "in the pipeline".
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Kamala Harris
Google
Facebook
European Union
Supreme Court of the United States
Republican Party
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Steve Scully
Savannah Guthrie
Ice Cube
Ben Sasse
Biden Town Hall
WORTH WATCHING
Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Urges Americans To End Trump's 'Reign Of Terror'
Harris: Comms dir. 'doing well' after virus diagnoses
Harris pauses campaigning after staffer tests positive
Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s