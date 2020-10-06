How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown update

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nicola Sturgeon admits ‘lack of clarity’ over new Covid-19 restrictions



Last-minute changes to tough new lockdown restrictions in Scotland to exemptsome cafes have created a “lack of clarity”, Scotland’s First Minister hasconceded. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Sturgeon keeps cafes open to tackle loneliness



First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said the reason she is keeping cafes open during the new lockdown measures is to “help reduce loneliness.” The exemption is to ensure those working.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago What are the new Covid-19 rules in Scotland?



Nicola Sturgeon has announced tough new lockdown restrictions focused onScotland’s hospitality sector as part of a “short, sharp” package of measuresaimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:52 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this