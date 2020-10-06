Global  
 

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown update

Daily Record Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The First Minister will make an announcement  today.
News video: Nicola Sturgeon: 'We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis'.

Nicola Sturgeon: 'We are not proposing another lockdown at this stage, not even on a temporary basis'. 01:21

 SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon told the Scottish people at a coronavirus briefing that another lockdown in Scotland would not be proposed as the one back in March and travel restrictions would also not be imposed.

