Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Belfast pubs Duke of York and Harp Bar to shut due to pandemic with 100 jobs at risk

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Two of Belfast's most popular pubs have fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic and are shutting their doors, putting up to 100 jobs at risk.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: 5,500 jobs at risk as Cineworld plans closure of all UK sites

5,500 jobs at risk as Cineworld plans closure of all UK sites 00:37

 Cinema chain Cineworld is set to close its UK sites in the coming weeks. Theclosures come as the release of the latest James Bond film was further delayedfrom November to spring 2021, the PA news agency understands. The closure ofits 128 sites across the country will put up to 5,500 jobs at risk.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law [Video]

Indonesia workers protest against 'exploitative' new law

Government leaders say the legislation is needed to create jobs and stimulate Southeast Asia’s largest economy crippled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published
U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic [Video]

U.S. recovery shifts into lower gear amid pandemic

The U.S. added 661,000 jobs in September, below economists estimates and less than half the number of jobs gained the month before. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:05Published
Vet turned ER nurse helps the homeless [Video]

Vet turned ER nurse helps the homeless

During the peak of the coronavirus pandemic across the state of New York everyone was feeling the impact one way or another. Long Island ER Nurse, Andy Garabedian soon saw a group of people not getting..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 03:11Published

Tweets about this