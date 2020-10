Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood mocked mercilessly after claiming rainbow bagels ‘represent the NHS’ Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Paul Hollywood claimed that rainbow bagels being made on The Great British Bake Off represented the NHS, and it’s fair to say that queer fans are not impressed. For the technical challenge on Tuesday night’s episode (6 October), bakers were asked to make rainbow coloured bagels. “But why would anybody... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this