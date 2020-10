You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources More coronavirus restrictions are 'possible' in Scotland



Scotland's First Minister is not ruling out any further restrictions for thenation, saying further limitations are 'possible' in Scotland in 'the nearfuture'. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago Scotland postpones lockdown changes



First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said that changes to the ScottishGovernment’s routemap out of lockdown slated for October 5 will not go ahead.Speaking ahead of First Minister’s Questions on.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 6 days ago Scotland records highest daily rise in coronavirus deaths since mid-June



The deaths of seven coronavirus patients have been recorded in Scotland in thepast 24 hours, the highest rise since mid-June. Nicola Sturgeon said thedeaths are a “very sharp reminder” of the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this