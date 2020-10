Scotland's papers: Central belt 'tightened' and Celtic star has Covid Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Tougher lockdown plans and Celtic's Odsonne Edouard testing positive for Covid make Scotland's front pages. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this BBC Scotland News Scotland's papers this morning: Central belt 'tightened' and Celtic star has Covid 📰 See more ➡️… https://t.co/D2OXEJWSus 4 hours ago