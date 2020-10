Covid in Scotland: Tourism and hospitality in 'circuit breaker' fears Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Industry leaders warn that some businesses may never reopen if further lockdown restrictions are introduced. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Annette Pritchard Covid in Scotland: Tourism and hospitality in 'circuit breaker' fears https://t.co/G8thY3bMDX 56 minutes ago Mark Hamilton-Smith COVID in Scotland: Tourism and hospitality in 'circuit breaker' fears https://t.co/EMIb1Wc6J4 2 hours ago scotnews_edits Covid in Scotland: Tourism and hospitality in 'circuit breaker' fears - BBC News https://t.co/DFxBJmoVeq https://t.co/L621s2UdGs 17 hours ago Aileen Lamb Final decisions on extent of further Covid restrictions in Scotland to be made in next 24 hours. An unprecedented a… https://t.co/NwICZSAGEz 19 hours ago Chuck Dalldorf Covid in Scotland: Tourism and hospitality in 'circuit breaker' fears via @BBCNews https://t.co/hKiyEgktEf… https://t.co/35npWZ4sIy 19 hours ago Drew McFarlane-Slack RT @GarryCoutts: This is exactly my experience. As soon as there is a suggestion of a tightening of restrictions people cancel. It is death… 19 hours ago Caroline Millar Covid in Scotland: Tourism and hospitality in 'circuit breaker' fears https://t.co/GwHfg0UKcO 19 hours ago scotnews_edits Covid in Scotland: Tourism and hospitality in 'circuit breaker' fears - BBC News https://t.co/DFxBJmoVeq https://t.co/0QxEw7nTWN 20 hours ago