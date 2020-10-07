Global  
 

Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy outraged after network ‘censors gay intimacy’ by removing kiss between two men

PinkNews Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy has condemned Comedy Central India for editing out a same-sex kiss from the show. Comedy Central India had posted a clip to Twitter of the Schitt’s Creek season five episode “Housewarming”, which featured a game of spin the bottle that gets queer rather quick. Things...
